I never imagined myself being on TV acting – Mbuso Khoza

Cultural practitioner, singer and theatre producer Mbuso Khoza has finally announced his departure from the weekday telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse.

Khoza played the character of Maphalala in the first installment of the show while it was a series and later returned. He is also one of the people behind the soundtrack.

Khoza, who regularly travels the world for concerts and other cultural events, has been off-screen on the show for some time. His character in the show disappeared from the screens, and this led to many fans questioning whether he had left the show.

Communicating on social media, Khoza shared that he had been getting messages about his character. He cited how many complained when he was introduced as the new Maphalala, not knowing where the journey had begun.

“I thought I should make it easier for everyone following the work that I do. Like any other job, you get a contract for a certain period this is to say the contract I signed has ended. It has been a great journey for my growth as an artist. I’m grateful to Dr Duma Ndlovu for such an astounding opportunity in my wildest dreams I never imagined myself being on TV, especially acting with that being said I felt it’s important I take a moment and engage you on this. I’m looking forward to new opportunities as I remain grateful and hardworking,” wrote the artist from Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

He further reflected on his journey on the show and said he regrets nothing. He also added that the show has been life-changing and has also revived his brand as a vocalist.

New album Ifa Lomkhono

Khoza recently added another feather to his musical hat with the release of his latest album. Ifa Lomkhono, produced by Nduduzo Makhathini, was released in November 2023 on digital platforms.

Makhathini, multi-award-winning jazz maestro, plays the piano throughout the album.

