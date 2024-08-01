Award winning singer Nomfundo Moh Ngcobo has opened up about being a victim of has been a victim of cyber bullying based on her dress code. As Women\u2019s Month begins, Ngcobo has been announced as one of the women who will be featured on Apple Music\u2019s Alpha campaign. Ngcobo, alongside DJ and producer Uncle Waffles, neo-R&B songstress Elaine, and pop R&B doyenne Nanette, are named as the Alpha females to highlight artists who are history makers and game changers to redefine the meaning of a woman power. She was speaking at the press conference hosted by actress and media personality Nandi Madida in Fourways. Ngcobo said being an artist is beautiful, but being a female artist is mighty. Honoured to be featured as a woman power \u201cNot everyone has the ability to break chains meant to limit their creativity. Only a superhuman can conquer such. It is an honour to be featured on Apple Music\u2019s Alpha campaign. We are about to break more chains through our music,\u201d said Ngcobo. On some of the challenges that she has faced in the industry, she mentioned cyber bullying. The 24-year-old explained that she dresses the way she does because of how she was raised. And unfortunately, she has a tiny body, which has led to the bullying about her fashion sense. Cried over cyber bullying \u201cI used to cry every day, every time I saw a negative comment on social media. My mother would tell me not to mind that one or two comments. She would tell me to focus on the ones that are showing me love. To delete the negative comments and show the people that are showing me love back.\u201d She said her mother made her realise that not everyone is going to love her. And it has helped her to stay grounded and know who she is. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content