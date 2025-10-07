‘I wanted to do the full hour’ says Summer Walker amid curfew chaos

What was meant to be a soulful Sunday night in Pretoria ended on a sour note when American R&B star Summer Walker’s highly anticipated performance was cut short leaving fans outraged and the artist herself visibly disappointed.

Walker was performing as part of the IN THE CITY festival, which was integrated into the larger Back to the City event at the Newtown Music Precinct.

The concert marked her second South African stop during her 2025 international tour, following a widely praised headline appearance at Rocking the Daisies in Cape Town on Friday.

Pretoria fan base short-changed

However, while Cape Town fans got the full hour-long set they had hoped for, the Pretoria audience was not as lucky.

Walker’s show came to an abrupt halt after just over 30 minutes, reportedly due to a strict 10:30 pm curfew imposed by venue and safety regulations.

The sudden ending stunned fans, many of whom had waited hours to see the star perform live. Social media erupted shortly after, with concert-goers accusing organisers of mismanagement and poor planning.

“We stood there waiting for her, and when she finally came on, it was magical then suddenly it was over,” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter). “People were angry. No explanation, no apology. Just lights out.”

‘I will be back soon’

Walker herself took to social media to express both her disappointment and appreciation for the South African crowd.

“South Africa, I love you guys so much. You were the best show,” she wrote in an Instagram Story shortly after leaving the stage. “I wanted to do the full hour, but the venue and SA police did not allow me to… I will be back soon. Thank you for the love, y’all made it worth it.”

The organizers of IN THE CITY have since issued a formal statement defending their handling of the event, insisting the issue was not due to financial or organizational failures, but rather to unavoidable scheduling complications.

“As with all reputable live events, IN THE CITY was required to obtain relevant licenses and permits per compliance body – the Joint Operations Committee (JOC) and venue regulations, in the interest of general safety,” said Jason Pienaar, the festival’s Operations Manager.

11th hour changes

“All necessary documents were approved pre-event, and the show operated completely within those parameters.”

Pienaar added that unforeseen delays earlier in the day forced organizers to adjust the lineup order mid-event, and with a non-negotiable 10:30 pm cut-off, all artists, including Walker had to have their set times reduced.

“An option to pay a fine in exchange for an extension was never presented and thus never an option,” he explained.

Still, many fans have called for clarity and accountability, with some demanding refunds or partial compensation. Others noted that local artists were also affected, as several performances were reportedly shortened or rescheduled.

Despite the disappointment, Pienaar said IN THE CITY “takes a great deal of pride in celebrating South Africa’s music community” and remains committed to delivering world-class experiences in future editions.

Meanwhile, Walker’s brief but powerful performance, marked by hits like Girls Need Love, Playing Games, and Session 32 left fans longing for her promised return.

