‘I was scammed by my ex’: Nimrod Nkosi opens up about fake pregnancy

Veteran television presenter and actor Nimrod Nkosi has broken his silence on a shocking scam carried out by his former fiancé more than two decades ago.

Speaking in a revealing sit-down on King David’s podcast, the former Jam Alley host recounted how he was emotionally and financially manipulated into believing his partner was pregnant with triplets, a claim she supported with stolen ultrasound scans.

Nkosi, who also starred in Law, Love & Betrayal and played opposite Sisanda Henna in I Am King, said the elaborate lie lasted several months, leaving him devastated when the truth came out.

“I was introduced to the most vile person, who set me back economically and emotionally, and I take that L (setback). The main thing was to go home,” said Nkosi, who presented AmaBishop on Moja Love.

Phantom pregnancy

Nkosi described how the woman faked pregnancy symptoms and went to great lengths to make the lie believable, even showing him ultrasound images. It turned out they were not hers. The deception lasted for six months.

The story dates back to 2003, when Nkosi’s then-fiancée, later identified in reports as Alice Myeza, claimed she was expecting triplets. At the time, the actor was so convinced that he began preparing to welcome the babies, reportedly buying items in threes.

“I learned about phantom pregnancy, where a woman can desire that the body will act accordingly,” adds Nkosi.

However, the truth surfaced when she confessed that there was no pregnancy. Nkosi described it as a painful chapter that deeply impacted him, especially as he was emotionally invested in starting a family.

“You see what you want to see,” Nkosi admitted, reflecting on how love and hope clouded his judgement at the time.

Podcaster David Mashabela also asked Nkosi about his marriage to Charlene Tjoe. Nkosi took a long pause before he could utter the word ‘hard’.

In his response, he suggested that he was drained from the marital woes. “I need the wind behind that sail. My sails are down. It’s hard. Yeah, but no one can do it alone. I’m not gonna lie because God knows,” he said.

