‘Icons of the Screen’ honours Sindi Dlathu

Johannesburg’s glittering skyline provided the perfect backdrop for a night that shone the spotlight on veteran actress Sindi Dlathu. She was honoured for her enduring contribution to local storytelling.

Hosted at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, the Icons of the Screen event by Don Julio brought together some of South Africa’s most influential figures in film, television and culture for an evening of glamour, reflection and celebration.

Tribute to decades of excellence

While the red carpet sparkled with familiar faces, Dlathu defined the night. The seasoned actress received the Honorary Artistic Award and a R100,000 honorarium in tribute to decades of excellence and her role in shaping the country’s television landscape.

Taking to the stage, Dlathu reflected on the deeper meaning behind her craft, emphasising the responsibility storytellers carry.

“Storytelling is more than performance; it is a legacy we leave behind for the generations that follow,” she said. “African stories deserve to be told with authenticity, passion and excellence.”

Importance of authentic African narratives

Her words echoed throughout the evening, which centred on the importance of authentic African narratives and the power of creative voices to influence culture.

Earlier, a thought-provoking panel, moderated by Teddy Geldart, brought together Dlathu, actress Linda Mtoba, and industry leader Ifeoma Agu. They unpacked the evolution of African storytelling, highlighting the need to preserve identity while expanding globally.

Agu captured the spirit of the evening, calling on creatives to see storytelling as a “white canvas” capable of carrying African stories onto the world stage.

The celebration included an intimate dining experience, before a vibrant after-party. Music heavyweights DBN Gogo and Kelvin Momo kept guests on their feet, blending sound and culture, well into the night.

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