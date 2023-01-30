Igniting a journey to self healing

Reality TV star and stylist Mome Mahlangu first made her public appearance 10 years ago. Since then, a lot has changed – and to her credit today, she is about to be a published author.

Her career in the entertainment industry began in 2007, receiving her first big break into the industry through “styling established artists”.

Mahlangu is set to release a book titled Mome’s birth on Black Love & Journey to Wellness. It took three years to write. She has always been vocal about how she has struggled with the “in-law hat” from parts of her husband’s family.

“The aim of writing this book was to raise a level of consciousness among black families. I also want to create an awareness that forces us to not only to act and think differently, but to ignite a long overdue journey to healing,” said Mahlangu.

Mahlangu’s book comes as a reminder that the black community still has an endless list of issues to work through. “I used my journey to give a real-life narrative to the 13 years of our very public relationship. We lived and married on camera, but 20 minutes cannot give you the real story. Some I chose to be quiet so I can write about it in detail.”

She says she expected to join a new family and be happy but that was not to be. Her husband, “Tall Ass Mo” Mongezi Mahlangu, has always been aware of the troubles she experienced and has always stood by her side.

Mahlangu believes if her husband was not as supportive as he had been, she would never written the book because it entails details about their love life.

“I started writing about these issues on social media and the number of direct message (DMs) that I received of women going through the same thing made me realise I was not alone. I then knew that 99% of women somewhere out there are going through what I was going through.”

Mahlangu believes that for any relationship to remain healthy, couples need to be honest and communicate more often about things that they do not understand. She says most couples go through what is called a “dark phase”, where they experience a lot of miscarriages . They sometimes get called names, which is a common thing.

“I have managed to go through the things by praying, focusing on myself, and blocking out the noise. One thing that I had to learn was to prioritise. When I decided to focus on my healing, I had to cut myself off completely from certain people within the industry.”

When her husband went through difficult times for a couple of years, she was attacked by the entire country for sticking by him. Mahlangu said as a woman who chose to get married, she did it based on his character, “I knew what he was capable of doing and what he wasn’t capable of doing”.

“When we got married, we went through thick and thin. If you quit, you are not only failing your partner, but your vows too. That is the time when you need to stay in prayer,” she said.

Extracts:

“You can’t live your life trying to please people because you will die trying.”

“Our experiences may be different, but our struggles have been the same.”

