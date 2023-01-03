Ikwekwezi FM veteran presenter Aaron ‘Shadow’ Mbonani dies

Aaron Shadow Mbonani, a former sports presenter at Ikwekwezi FM, has died.

The 63-year-old passed away on Monday night at the Philadelphia Hospital in Dennilton, Limpopo following a short illness.

The SABC has extended its condolences to the family and fans of Mbonani. “His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will never be forgotten,” said the SABC in a statement.

Mbonani, who retired in March 2021, was among the first group of presenters of the then Radio Ndebele, which was launched in 1983. The station has since been relaunched and renamed Ikwekwezi FM.

