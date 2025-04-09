'I'm proud of my messy union' - Kwanele spills tea on RHOD

Kwanele Kubeka, the fresh face of the Real Housewives of Durban, is not here to play nice, she is here to keep it real.

The 30-year-old socialite is smashing the Instagram illusion with a truth bomb: her marriage is messy, and she is proud of it.

“For me, it was really important to be open and honest. As a couple, we have faced challenges like anyone else. It is easy to put on a perfect façade for the world to see but I wanted to show the real us,” shared Kwanele.

Authenticity

“Life is about authenticity, and I believe that’s what makes it so relatable. We are not perfect, but we are navigating it all together. My hope is that by sharing our story, we can encourage others to be honest about their own struggles and know they are not alone.”

For Kwanele, authenticity beats perfection every time. She has found her crew among the RHOD ladies.

Being on a reality show has definitely changed the nature of the attention she gets online. Prior to the show, her social media was all about her personal life and interests. But now people are paying close attention to her because of the show.

Hogging the spotlight

“It feels like the spotlight is always on me. The scrutiny is intense. Every post, every comment, every story gets analysed and critiqued. It’s been a wild ride. But I’m doing my best to stay true to myself and not let other people’s opinions dictate my online presence.”

“On the flip side, my following has grown a lot. And I am connecting with people I may not have reached otherwise. It has been a game-changer for my online presence.”

