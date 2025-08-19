‘Imagine being asked to submit to man not willing to provide’

For Makoto Phumodi, one of the bold brides in Married at First Sight South Africa, the real experiment was not just saying “I do” to a stranger; it was navigating intimacy in a marriage built on uncertainty.

From the moment she met her husband, Nkululeko, at the altar, Makoto knew she was in for a challenge.

But what truly tested her patience was their vastly different views on intimacy.

“Intimacy is important to me. If we can’t connect emotionally, it won’t work. My husband didn’t believe in kissing or foreplay when we met, so we had to learn about each other.”

Her candid admission sparked fierce debates among viewers, many weighing in on social media about the role of intimacy in marriage, especially when love and trust are still fragile.

But for Makoto, the struggle went beyond the physical.

“The Bible says a man must provide and a woman must submit, right? Imagine being asked if you’re willing to submit, but you don’t even know if the person is willing to provide emotionally, financially, mentally, or physically,” she explained.

Although intimacy was her primary concern, Makoto also faced conflicts related to religion and patriarchal expectations.

More drama on the way

On their wedding night, Nkululeko insisted she abandon her church to serve at his, leaving her unsettled from the start.

Adding fuel to the fire was tension with fellow cast member Tshepo, who told Makoto she had no right to question her husband’s whereabouts.

“He basically said Nkululeko could do whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted. When I reacted, he called me disrespectful,” she recalled.

Despite the conflict, Makoto asserts that the experiment has been enlightening, teaching her to express her needs, particularly those related to intimacy, and to not compromise on emotional connection.

“If I could design my ideal husband, he would be someone who takes the time to truly know me, embrace my scars, and help me grow,” she said.

And while her journey has divided opinion, Makoto insists viewers should stay tuned. “There’s so much drama coming. People love drama, and this show is packed with it.”

