Masego "Maps" Maponyane, an actor, model, and presenter, has scoffed at rumours in the media that he is moving on in his relationship. Maponyane and his girlfriend, Shudufhadzo Musida, the former Miss South Africa, soft-launched their relationship on social media a month ago at the Hollywood Bets Durban July. The lovebirds were seen together at the famous horseracing and lifestyle event. The couple ignited dating rumours in August 2023 after "social media investigators" pieced together details of their June trip to Italy. He can't hide his intentions Musida and Maponyane are reportedly enjoying opulent tropical vacations in the Seychelles at the moment, per a media report. According to people close to the couple, a delegation has been dispatched to the Limpopo village of Ha-Masia in order to request Musida's hand in marriage. \u201cMaps is serious about building a family unit with Shudufhadzo, and he has been contemplating his decision for a while now, and it's finally\u00a0here," a source said. "He can't hide his intentions any longer as wedding bells are looming.\u201d Maponyane, who is renowned for keeping his personal life private, posted the following on social media on Thursday night: "Imagine finding out you are getting married on Twitter." Keeping mum Conversely, Musida has remained silent regarding the rumours that have been going around about her "looming wedding". Cassper Nyovest, who married his childhood sweetheart Pulane Mojaki in a traditional wedding ceremony, is another married couple that experienced a similar circumstance. He denied the claims and pulled the same ploy as Maponyane when the news of his marriage was first leaked. They eventually rescheduled and were married in secret, with close friends and family in attendance, after the invitation was leaked. Also Read:\u00a0Shwashwi: Anele to the rescue as Maps\u2019 hunger pangs grew louder Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content