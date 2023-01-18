Indie folk musician Msaki raises concern with latest tweets

East London-born singer and songwriter Asanda Mvana, known professionally as Msaki, has raised concerns with her latest posts on Twitter.

Msaki announced toward the end of 2022 that she would be taking a break from social media, as as performing. However, she stated that she would continue to honour the gigs she has already committed to.

This after she was embroiled in a scandal involving Smash Afrika’s wife Kefiloe Chuene. Chuene stumbled upon a picture of the 5FM presenter giving the musician a kiss.

The songbird posted photos of what she referred to as her sweet angles that saved her life in the past year.

“Thank you for everything. It’s all been a lesson. A painful one, but a lesson. Nothing is really bad. It’s just painful but I’m learning to breathe through the pain in real-time. So thank you. That’s all. Thank you for being part of the lesson,” she wrote.

Thank you . 🙏🏾 Thank you for everything. It’s all been a lesson. A painful one , but a lesson. Nothing is really bad. It’s just painful but I’m learning to breathe through pain in real time. So thank you. That’s all. Thank your for being part of the lesson. ✨💫 — #Platinumbheart🖤 (@Msaki_ZA) January 17, 2023

