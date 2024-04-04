Musical visionary Mbuso Khoza started his music journey by analysing the indigenous knowledge he received from Eshowe, his hometown. When Khoza started travelling to Johannesburg and other countries abroad, he realised that all the things that he grew up with could be turned into gold. Speaking to Sunday World this week, he said the inspiration came from looking at his mother and the history of people from his clan. "Getting into music and becoming a singer and a producer led me into getting into a space where I would be able to define my tone and my voice," he explained. "Jazz became a home for my voice because it is a medium of expression. You can do one song for two hours and travel in it. This is why I chose the jazz genre." Metro Music Awards nomination Khoza has been nominated for best jazz album at the Metro FM Music Awards, and he says it is adding excitement to the release of his album, Ifa Lomkhono, produced by Nduduzo Makhathini. "The production on its own has created huge bars on social media, with people analysing the level of delicacy and the stages that the product has taken, from being recorded in East London and then back to Johannesburg, and adding other musicians like Linda Sikhakhane. "For me, looking at my age and the journey from being a backing vocalist for Thandiswa Mazwai, Siphokazi, Themba Mkhize, and collaborating with Black Coffee on dance music, at this stage, when you are doing what you love and it gets recognition, it is really amazing." Khoza is currently working on building an institution of the arts where he will be teaching lullabies, African philosophy, and music for different stages of life. He added that the institution is more like a skills centre. "I will also be travelling to each and every South African mall to sell the music of Ijadu LeAfrika; they have recorded a tribute to nine AmaZulu kings and a tribute to prophet Isaiah Shembe," said Khoza. Also read: Don't be touchy about language, advises Mbuso Khoza about culture Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content