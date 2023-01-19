Influencer Kefilwe Mabote is officially off the market

Influencer and brand ambassador Kefilwe Mabote is officially off the market, she has said, announcing that she has started a life of being a married woman.

Mabote took to social media to share the exciting news of her super private love life that she has kept away from the public.

She shared a video of herself inside a kraal and showed off her lobola cows, as well as her blue dress and an African rug around her shoulders. Mabote also flaunted her wedding or rather engagement ring and captioned the post: “This time is to infinity.”

“I remember God’s teachings vividly, stumbling across Psalm 37:4, which reads: Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart,” she wrote.

