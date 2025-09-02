Influencer Kefilwe Mabote ties the knot again, keeps husband’s identity secret

South Africa’s queen of luxury, Kefilwe Mabote, has walked down the aisle yet again.

The 36-year-old influencer and digital strategist, known to her followers as Kefiboo, set social media on fire when she quietly revealed that she is officially married.

The glamorous Soweto-born star signed her marriage documents in a private ceremony, dressed in an elegant white gown with her father by her side as a witness.

She kept her new husband’s identity a secret, sharing only a few Instagram snaps with the poignant caption, “Forever begins with God at the centre.”

Surrendering to God

In January, she publicly declared that she had turned to God and must let go of worldly distractions and pleasures.

Mabote explained that she had found God, and things she had never understood were revealed to her, things she had followed, such as her idolatry, horoscopes, new age practices, unforgiveness, soul ties, wrong crowds, and more. Mabote said at the time: “These things kept me bound without realising it and were tools the enemy used to keep me in bondage.” She also revealed that she had repented and surrendered herself to God, adding: “I see life differently now, and I’ve learnt to live with humility.”

Mabote’s love life has always been a topic of discussion.

In January 2023, she had tongues wagging when she flaunted a traditional wedding complete with lobola cows and a bespoke gown by designer Gert-Johan Coetzee.

But soon after, whispers started that the whole affair had been staged for content.

The influencer neither confirmed nor denied the claims, but her cryptic posts in 2024 only intensified the controversy.

Polygamous marriage

Adding to her headline-grabbing romances, Sunday World once reported on her abuse allegations against a former husband, a saga that led to a protection order and custody disputes.

Earlier this year, in her reality TV stint on Netflix’s Young, Famous & African, Mabote revealed she had been a second wife in a polygamous marriage, a confession that set social media ablaze.

While many fans flooded her comments with congratulations , not everyone was convinced. One X user gushed: “Kefiboo is the standard, elegance personified!”

Another shaded her repeated unions: “How many weddings does one person need? At this point, we need a loyalty card.”

Still, her die-hard supporters defended her, pointing out her resilience and right to privacy after years of public scrutiny.

