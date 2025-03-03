Influencer Kwanele Kubeka joins new cast of ‘RHOD’

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) has cemented its place as one of Africa\u2019s biggest reality franchises. Now in its fifth season, the show continues to break records, featuring the longest-serving Housewives in Africa and the most seasons of any The Real Housewives edition on the continent.\u00a0 This season, three new ladies from Durban will be joining the RHOD cast. Ayanda Mthembu Thirty-five-year-old Ayanda is a wife, mother of two, and a successful optometrist with two thriving practices. Before joining the show, the businesswoman was a fan of Slee Ndlovu, proudly aligning herself with Team SoSlee. Speaking on what viewers can expect this season, she shared: "This season brings a lot of heart and realness. "I feel like the team has done an exceptional job of bringing together women from all walks of life, ensuring that every viewer can find someone to resonate with." Kwanele Kubeka\u00a0 Thirty-year-old Kwanele is a mother of four, an entrepreneur, and a social media influencer who is no stranger to the spotlight. She has been traditionally married to her partner for over a year, and throughout their relationship, their marriage has often made headlines, with many weighing in. When the opportunity to join The Real Housewives of Durban came, Kwanele saw it as the perfect platform to share her story on her own terms and set the record straight. "People often think they know me based on what they see on social media, but there is so much more to my life," she said. "I\u2019m not here to prove anything to anyone. I am simply being myself. If that helps clear up any misconceptions, then great. "At the end of the day, this is my real life, not just a curated social media version. I am a housewife and an aspiring businesswoman, and I\u2019m ready for people to see the full picture." Lo Sithole\u00a0 Forty-year-old Lo is a pastor's wife with strong traditional values. She co-owns and runs an artisan training school, the Industrial Training Centre in Pinetown, while her husband operates a plant hire business. Together, they also lead Discovery Church, balancing faith, family, and entrepreneurship. A devoted mother of two, Lo's firmly believes that being a Christian does not mean putting life on hold. "I wanted to have a life-changing experience and give the audience a real glimpse into the life of a pastor's wife," said Lo. "My goal is to inspire young women in Christianity by showing them that faith and enjoyment can go hand in hand. "Life doesn\u2019t stop because of my role in the church. I want people to see that you can be focused, determined, and still live life to the fullest." Also Read:\u00a0I've messed up but God has His arms open\u00a0 RHOD's Nonku Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content