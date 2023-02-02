Influencer Lerato Sengadi feels blessed and highly favoured

PR specialist and influencer Lerato Sengadi is beaming with excitement following news that she has been chosen to be a part of hosts at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2023.

She took to social media this week to share the news of the annual American kids’ choice awards that will take place in Los Angeles on March 8.

“From Africa to the world, feeling blessed and highly favoured to be working on this,” wrote Sengadi on her social media account.

Two of Mzansi’s kids have bagged nominations. Alakhe Mdoda and DJ Arch Jnr will compete in the Favourite African Kidfluencers category, which was won by Sbahle Mzizi in 2022. Sbahle is Ntando Duma’s daughter.

