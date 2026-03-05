Mduduzi Ncube leaves Inkabi Records

Mduduzi Ncube has left Inkabi Records to go solo. The label says it is a mutual and amicable separation after a successful multi-year partnership with the first artist it signed.

This brings to an end a chapter at Inkabi Records that saw Ncube help put the label firmly on the map.

In a statement, the record label said that the award-winning and platinum-selling recording artist was leaving to launch his new company, Blvckbird.

Relationship ends with mutual respect

In a social media post, Ncube expressed nothing but gratitude as he closed the Inkabi Records chapter.

“A great pleasure it has been working at Inkabi Records, but today we chose to part ways,” Ncube wrote.

“It has been a great journey and Mduduzi Ncube’s brand has been elevated and established to greater heights. I wanna [sic] thank Big Zulu for such a huge opportunity and for believing in me, and also for nurturing and building this brand and his team. But now I have to venture into my own journey and embrace new opportunities. Thank you.”

Ncube’s contract has ‘run its course’

Inkabi Records agreed with his sentiments, confirming that Ncube’s contract had simply “run its course.”

The label described the decision as a positive step forward.

“With growth comes change, and change is not a bad thing, but a sign of maturity and progress,” the statement read. “We are excited to see him spread his wings as an artist, label owner, and executive.”

Financial terms

According to a release letter signed by Ncube and Inkabi Records Managing Director, Leroy Ntwanano Khaza, the split is clean but financially collaborative. While all masters and copyrights of recordings released under Inkabi remain with the label, Ncube will continue to receive 40% in master royalties and 70% in publishing royalties.

The label retains the right to license or sell its catalog to third parties, with a discretionary fee for Ncube should such a deal happen.

With his new label, Blvckbird, Ncube will take on the roles of artist, label owner, and executive. Inkabi Records said it fully supports his new venture, and is “excited to see him spread his wings.”

The relationship between the two parties remains strong. “We will continue to work on certain projects and opportunities together,” the label confirmed.

New talent and clarity on Musiholiq

Follwoing Ncube’s departure, Inkabi Records is forging ahead with its mission to develop new talent. The label has announced the signing of soulful newcomer Starr Healer, and the multi-talented Fanatic SA.

Inkabi Records has also clarified the status of Musiholiq, who has long been associated with the label. It said Musiholiq was never a signed artist but rather an independent talent and close friend and ally who shares a progressive working relationship with the label, and its founder, Big Zulu.

As Ncube prepares takes flight with Blvckbird, both he and Inkabi Records insist: this is not a goodbye but a celebration of growth.

