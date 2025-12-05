Inno Morolong on motherhood, sobriety, celebrating a year of growth

Award-winning club hostess, reality TV star, and influencer Inno Morolong is stepping into the festive season with gratitude, discipline and a renewed sense of purpose.

The outspoken media personality has had a transformative 2025, marked by personal wins, career highs and a major milestone, staying alcohol-free for almost a year.

From her role in the Showmax five-part documentary Slay Queens to the purchase of her new Mercedes-Benz, Inno says this year has stretched and challenged her and rewarded her in equal measure.

Her pride and joy

But nothing has brought her more joy than watching her 12-year-old daughter shine. Lesedi Morolong was recently crowned The Face of Matjhabeng in the Free State Junior category. She also scooped the Business Winner 2025 title, for her budding sweet-treats venture.

Despite her own controversial past, Inno says motherhood has forced her into a space of discipline and accountability.

“Motherhood changed me and improved me in so many ways… I’m a present mother, no matter how busy my schedule is,” she says.

She adds that her decision to rebrand was driven largely by her desire to be a mother her daughter can be proud of.

“I really don’t wanna [sic] embarrass my daughter as a mother,” she explains.

When asked how Lesedi handles the scrutiny surrounding her famous mom, Inno says she’s taught her daughter to separate the online persona from the real person.

Sobriety has been lifechanging

“My daughter handles criticism about me by just ignoring everything… When I’m with my daughter, I’m her mother, not who I am on social media or on TV.”

Inno’s sobriety journey has been one of her most defining personal transformations. After a year without alcohol, she says the change has been profound.

“I’m more productive, I feel good, and my skin is glowing,” she reflects. The financial and emotional benefits have also been significant.

“I saved a lot of money… I have more energy and time for work. And my head is always in a clear place to think rationally.”

Looking back, she acknowledges the toll alcohol once took on her life.

“Alcohol brought me so many downfalls and setbacks, more than [it brought] fun times. It cost me money, friendships, and relationships,” she shares. She says she now chooses peace and clarity.

Despite returning to nightclub hosting, a space she is renowned for, Inno insists that discipline keeps her steady.

On her cosmetic procedures

“Being disciplined and still not drinking while I work at clubs is my biggest flex. While people are fighting over champagne, I’m chilled with my water or energy drink.”

Among her biggest achievements this year, Inno lists her breast reduction and liposuction procedures she says she pursued for her own happiness and confidence.

She is equally proud of her role in the Showmax reality series and remains thankful for divine protection.

“God keeping me safe is the biggest achievement this year… I’m thankful for life,” she says.

With December in full swing, Inno is gearing up for a busy season of hosting events. She will be squeezing in family time and doing a bit of travelling.

“This time of the year is about working… but also spending quality time with family and preparing for the year to come,” she says.

