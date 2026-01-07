Inno Morolong steps in as parents buckle under costly school stationery

With schools set to reopen in a week, many parents across the country are feeling the pinch as the cost of school stationery continues to soar.

As families grapple with unemployment and rising living expenses, popular reality TV star, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Inno Morolong has stepped in with a helping hand.

Morolong has announced the launch of her Back to School Stationery Drive, an initiative aimed at providing essential learning materials to underprivileged learners ahead of the 2026 school year.

The campaign will collect and distribute basic school supplies to learners from disadvantaged communities. These include exercise books, pens, pencils, school bags, rulers, crayons, and other essentials.

Tools of trade for learners

The drive seeks to ease the financial burden on struggling families. It also aims to ensure that no child starts the academic year without the tools needed to learn.

South Africa continues to battle high levels of unemployment. Unemployment rate is estimated at 33.2% in the previous quarter of 2025. Youth unemployment remains alarmingly high at around 58.5%.

Compounding the crisis, estimates suggest that between 30, 000 and 150, 000 children are orphaned or living in child-headed households. This leaves many learners vulnerable as schools reopen.

While some public schools provide stationery, many parents say the assistance is insufficient. Cash-strapped families have bemoaned the escalating costs of both stationery and school uniforms.

Restoring dignity, hope, confidence

Speaking on the initiative, Morolong said education remains the foundation of opportunity.

“Many learners start the school year without the basic tools they need to succeed. This drive is about restoring dignity, confidence, and hope, one school kit at a time,” she said.

The stationery drive will run from Monday, January 5. Handovers are scheduled to take place at selected schools and homes on January 13 and 14 2026.

Morolong will be funding the initiative herself. But members of the public, corporate partners, and brands are encouraged to contribute towards the purchase of school items.

The project forms part of Morolong’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility, youth development, and community upliftment. She continues to use her platform to create impact beyond entertainment.

Last year, the media personality donated matric dance dresses to Grade 12 girls. This ensured that their final year of high school was a memorable one. This year, she says she is determined to do what she can, no matter how small, to help build a better society.

“A little goes a long way. Whatever I can do to help build future leaders is important,” she said.

Inspired by personal experience

Explaining what inspired the initiative, Morolong said being a mother played a big role in her decision.

“I know how expensive preparing for a child’s future can be. South Africa has a high unemployment rate, and even a little help can make a difference. I want to play my part in making sure we raise healthy, happy, and responsible adults,” she said.

Morolong added that starting the year with a charitable initiative was intentional.

“I have been involved in community work in my personal capacity. But by spreading the word, we can reach more people. Education is important, and learners should not struggle because they lack resources,” she said.

Expansion into other provinces

Initially, beneficiaries will be identified in Gauteng. She hopes to expand the campaign to other provinces in the future. Members of the public are encouraged to nominate deserving learners and families by sharing their stories.

Looking ahead, Morolong said she remains hopeful about the future of South Africa’s youth.

“We need to nurture future leaders. We need fewer criminals and more doctors, nurses, and engineers to build our country. Starting the year with a giving heart means a lot to me,” she said.