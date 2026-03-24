Inside Doja Cat and father Dumisani Dlamini’s feud

What should have been a celebratory homecoming for global superstar Doja Cat has turned into one of the most talked-about celebrity family feuds in Mzansi, with her father, Dumisani Dlamini, and an alleged half-sister now intensifying the conflict.

The Grammy-winning artist’s recent performance in Pretoria, her first major show on South African soil, has been overshadowed by a messy and deeply personal public fallout that has gripped social media.

In the lead-up to her show, Doja Cat, born Amala Dlamini, took to TikTok to vent about her strained relationship with her father, revealing private messages between them.

She claimed Dlamini told her he would not attend her performance because she “doesn’t message him enough”, a remark that clearly struck a nerve.

In a controversial twist, the singer admitted she responded by sending him an explicit link disguised as a concert ticket, a move that quickly went viral and divided opinion online.

Dlamini has since taken a strong stance, firmly denying any allegations of being an absent father.

In a series of heated videos, he insists he was pushed out of his daughter’s life and unfairly labelled a “deadbeat dad”.

“That white woman [Doja Cat’s mother Deborah Sawyer] brainwashed my baby… I never left my kid,” he said in clips that have since trended across social media platforms.

He maintains that he was denied a fair opportunity to build a relationship with his daughter and claims Doja Cat’s perception of him was shaped by Sawyer.

The situation escalated further when Dlamini reportedly showed up at the Pretoria show despite earlier tensions but claimed he was denied entry and removed by security.

According to him, he had purchased tickets and was later told he would be refunded, turning what could have been a moment of reconciliation into yet another public fallout.

Adding another dramatic layer, a woman claiming to be Doja Cat’s half-sister has now spoken out, urging the public to consider that there are two sides to the story.

Strained father/daughter relationship

In circulating videos, she shares her experiences with Dlamini, suggesting that his role as a father may be more complex than what has been portrayed publicly.

Her comments have sparked fresh debate, with some South Africans believing her account supports Dlamini’s claims of being alienated, while others argue it further exposes longstanding family dysfunction.

Doja Cat has, over the years, consistently maintained that her father was largely absent during her upbringing in the US, even stating in past interviews that she barely knew him.

Her recent TikTok series, dubbed The Deadbeat Chronicles, has reignited those claims, detailing her attempts to connect with Dlamini and the emotional toll of their fractured relationship.

Dlamini, on the other hand, completely disagrees with this version, saying that when Doja Cat came to South Africa in the past, chances to meet were either avoided or “faked”.

The saga has resonated deeply across the country, dominating radio discussions and social media timelines.

Many South Africans relate to the themes of absent fathers and broken family relationships, while others question whether such deeply personal matters should be playing out so publicly.

Some have rallied behind Dlamini, citing parental alienation, while others remain firmly in Doja Cat’s corner, pointing out that her story has remained consistent over time.

What started as excitement around an international star reconnecting with her roots has now evolved into a complex, multi-layered family dispute involving accusations, counterclaims, and new voices entering the narrative.

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