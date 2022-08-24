E-edition
Inside former YoTV presenter Karabo Ntshweng’s bridal shower

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Inside former YoTV presenter Karabo Ntshweng's bridal shower

Former YoTV presenter Karabo Ntshweng celebrated her bridal shower a few weeks ago and has since been flooding social media with pre-wedding pictures and those from her bridal shower.

Karabo, who is now a presenter on 5FM, is getting married to her long-time boyfriend, David Molotlhanyi. The couple got engaged in September 2021 on her 30th birthday.

They were married in a traditional ceremony in her hometown in the North West.

“Few weeks ago my friends planned an epic weekend away in the bush for my bachelorette. This was night two where we had a party called a night of a thousand Rihannas,” she wrote.

