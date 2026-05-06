Inside Musa Mseleku’s parenting style: discipline, legacy, leading large family on screen

Season 9 of Uthando neS’thembu has been extended by four additional episodes, with the popular reality show now set to run until May 14. Airing on Mzansi Magic every Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm, the series continues to pull viewers into the evolving dynamics of the Mseleku household.

While the show is known for its exploration of polygamy, this season has also placed a sharper spotlight on family structure, emotional tension and, notably, the parenting approach of patriarch Musa Mseleku.

Mseleku’s father role

With therapy sessions, difficult conversations and shifting relationships playing out on screen, Mseleku’s role as a father has come into clearer focus, revealing a man deeply invested in shaping his children’s futures.

“I groom all my children so that they can become successful in this world,” Mseleku says, describing fatherhood as one of his proudest responsibilities.

His parenting style leans heavily on guidance, structure and long-term vision. Rather than taking a passive role, he positions himself as a leader within the family, someone who actively instils values and prepares his children for life beyond the household. It’s a philosophy rooted in discipline but also in intention.

Burden of fame

Over nearly a decade in the public eye, Mseleku admits that both fatherhood and fame have shaped him. He speaks of growth not just as a man but as a leader navigating the complexities of a large, blended family under constant scrutiny.

“Being in the limelight has not been easy,” he reflects. “But I have learnt more about myself, about leadership in my family and about staying grounded.”

That leadership is often tested on camera. The show doesn’t shy away from conflict, and difficult conversations, whether between spouses or children, are part of the narrative. Yet Mseleku maintains that openness has become second nature.

“The cameras have become part of our lives, so it does not feel difficult to speak openly,” he says.

Social media criticism ‘a challenge’

Still, raising children in such a public environment comes with its own pressures. Social media criticism, he admits, remains one of the biggest challenges. But even here, his parenting mindset carries through, treating both praise and criticism as lessons.

“I have learnt to embrace both the good and the bad, as it always teaches me something.”

At the heart of his parenting philosophy is a clear goal: unity. Despite the visible tensions within the family this season, Mseleku’s long-term hope is to see his children thrive individually while remaining connected as a collective.

“I hope everyone strives in their own journeys, but most importantly… we find unity at some point.”

As the extended season continues, viewers can expect more insight into not just the complexities of polygamous marriage but also the realities of raising a family within it, with Mseleku’s firm, intentional parenting style remaining a central thread.

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