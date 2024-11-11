Irate Lebo Keswa tears into Maake kaNcube 

Businesswoman Lebo Keswa has launched a vitriolic attack against legendary actor Sello Maake kaNcube, hurling a barrage of profanities at him.

The attack came after Maake kaNcube asked his wife Pearl Mbewe, a public relations guru, not to work with Keswa and actress Liopelo Maphathe because he did not want his brand to be associated with the two.

The former Generations thespian sent a message to Mbewe, who is also rendering public relations services for him, instructing her to stop representing him because she chose to work with the two women.

The doting Mbewe complied with her husband’s instruction and told Keswa and Maphathe that she could no longer do business with them.

When Keswa demanded the rationale behind the termination of their relationship, Mbewe told her that Maake kaNcube did not approve of it.

Keswa persuaded Mbewe to send her the message from the former The Queen actor because she didn’t believe her.

The message, which Keswa forwarded to Sunday World, reads in parts: “The two people that you have chosen to represent, I [don’t] want to be associated with them. Stop and desist to represent me (sic). I mean, I don’t want to be associated with them. That is Lebo and Liopelo.

“My rise to fame didn’t come by shouting expletives. I worked for it,” Maake kaNcube wrote.

He was apparently referring to a podcast where Keswa used the f-word when she spoke of her break-up with former Gene-rations, The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene.

But Keswa, who thought she had a platonic relationship with the actor, got incensed and launched a blistering attack at Maake kaNcube, accusing him of being ungrateful to her, saying she helped him when he was in dire straits.

In a series of text messages she sent him, Keswa told Maake kaNcube that he was a narcissist and warned him not to try to abuse her like he did with his wife.

“Whatever you do in life, don’t f**k with me, a se nna Pearl or any of the women you’ve abused in your life. You’re narcissistic and manipulative… I have done nothing but be good to you in life – things you have conveniently forgotten I’ve done for you.

“I’ve bought you groceries; I’ve given you a 10k loan, to say the least, that I wrote off because you were going through sh*t,” she wrote.

Keswa continued with her tirade, which was laced with vulgarity, saying she allowed him to eat and drink in her restaurant for free and “not once did I demand for you to pay”.

“I’ve stood up for you countless times with women who’s (sic) lives I’ve now realised you’ve f**up and at this stage I’m going to stand up for all of them so that society can see you for who you truly are. Using people and their resources only for you to turn your back on them when you get a few cents because you call yourself a brand (sic),” she wrote.

The angry Keswa, who was married to Makhene, added, “I took you as a friend and a brother because I’m genuine like that. What has your so-called brand done for me?

“I used to put food in your and your children’s mouths. I respected you as a human, but you choose to be the low life that you are,” reads the text message. Maake kaNcube refuted Keswa’s claims that she helped him financially. “She says this because I don’t want my brand to be associated with her,” he said. Maake kaNcube challenged Keswa to prove her allegations. “Where is the evidence to back up her claims?”