Is a collaboration on the way between Bantwini and Malone?

Grammy-award nominee Zakes Bantwini has been trending on social media after pictures of him chilling with US rap star Post Malone emerged.

The pictures were taken by Blaq Smith at a fashion show in Qatar, just days before the Fifa World Cup final in December.

The duo is said to have discussed prospects of teaming up on a future musical project. Bantwini’s plans to host Malone in an upcoming show in South Africa were also mentioned in the mix of their discussion.

This will not be Malone’s first visit to the country, the rapper previously performed at The Dome for Castle Lite Unlocks in 2019.

Despite being two decades into a hugely successful career, Bantwini comes off the biggest year of his career, and his hit song Osama pumped new life into the dance music icon’s career towards the end of 2021.

Bantwini has been climbing up the ladder of success and re-establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

Recently, he was crowned Musician of the Year at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards ceremony. Prior to that, he won an award for Best Viral Hit at the South African Social Media Awards, as well as two gongs at the South African Music Awards for Highest Airplay and Best Collaboration.

He started 2023 on a high note when he teamed up with Ballito Big Week for the sold-out Zakes Bantwini Homecoming Picnic in Durban on January 1. At the end of January, he will be travelling to the US for the Grammy Awards, where he is nominated for Bayethe alongside Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode.

Bantwini is expected to wrap up his final studio album ahead of his retirement this year.

