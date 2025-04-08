Is Esethu Siwe’s departure a sign of Joyous Celebration’s demise?

South African gospel sensation Esethu Siwe has dropped a bombshell that’s got tongues wagging and fans buzzing.

The 32-year-old songbird, who shot to fame with the mega choir Joyous Celebration, is leaving the group’s shadow behind to chase solo stardom.

With her debut single, Ndobalekela Kuphi, dropping on April 11, just in time for Easter, and a live album slated for later in the year, Esethu’s bold move has sparked wild speculation.

Is this the beginning of the end for Joyous Celebration’s golden era?

Esethu’s rise to gospel glory began in 2016 when she joined Joyous Celebration, the chart-topping ensemble that has been a household name for over two decades.

Her soul-stirring voice powered hits like Ndenzel’Uncedo Hymn 377, with a jaw-dropping 34-million YouTube views, and Yesu Wena Ungu Mhlobo, racking up 41-million.

Insiders say these smashes made her the choir’s secret weapon, but now she’s ready to wield that power alone.

“It’s God’s timing,” Esethu declared in a candid chat. “I prayed, He spoke, and here I am.”

But not so fast; despite the solo hype, she’s still clinging to Joyous Celebration, juggling both worlds. Can she really have it all?

Fans split over Esethu’s move

Fans are torn. Some hail her as gospel’s next big thing, drooling over whispers of her “unique, smooth sound” that promises to “transcend ages”.

Others are not so sure.

“She’s abandoning Joyous at their peak,” one die-hard fan fumed on X. “Those millions of views were a team effort — will she flop without the choir?”

The pressure is on as Esethu’s live album recording wrapped recently, with the star admitting to “a bit of anxiety” over how it will be received.

“I wonder how people will receive it,” she confessed, though her excitement shines through. “This is me, authentically me.”

The gospel grapevine is buzzing with theories. Did tensions brew behind Joyous Celebration’s harmonious facade?

Sources hint that Esethu’s star power might have ruffled feathers, pushing her to fly solo.

