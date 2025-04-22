‘Isencane Lengane depicts domestic violence, crosses moral line’

Gender activism organisation Women For Change (WFC) has called for the cancellation of Moja Love's Isencane Lengane,\u00a0arguing that it crosses the moral line. The WFC is also demanding that one of the stars of the reality TV show, Thando Dlamuka, be offered counselling. This comes after the latest episode of Isencane Lengane,\u00a0which aired on Sunday, set social media ablaze, with viewers demanding the show\u2019s cancellation over its depiction of alleged abuse. The reality series, which follows the troubled marriage of Siyacela and Thando Dlamuka, who wed as teens at 16, has long been a lightning rod for controversy. Now, the newest installment has pushed fans past their breaking point, accusing the show of glorifying gender-based violence (GBV) and exploiting its stars for ratings. "Isencane Lengane thrives on drama, but its portrayal of abuse crosses a moral line." Thando\u2019s story, rather than being met with empathy or intervention, is sensationalised for ratings," said the WFC. "WFC demands Moja Love provide Thando with immediate emotional and legal support, not exploit her suffering. "The channel\u2019s failure to act responsibly reflects a broader media culture that normalises GBV, undermining survivors and perpetuating harm." R50K fine a mere slap on the wrist In 2023, the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) fined Moja Love R50 000 for an episode of Isencane Lengane that depicted domestic violence, spotlighting the channel\u2019s reckless exploitation of GBV for profit. This fine, while a rare rebuke, was a mere slap on the wrist in the face of South Africa\u2019s GBV crisis, where 5 578 women and 1 656 children were murdered in 2023\/24, according to police statistics. The penalty raised deeper questions for media outlets like Moja Love on where to draw the line when packaging entertainment content that could be regarded as trauma, undermining the fight for dignity and safety led by groups like the WFC. The BCCSA\u2019s ruling came after Isencane Lengane aired scenes that glorified domestic violence, particularly involving Thando, a young woman allegedly trapped in an abusive marriage. While Moja Love was cleared of inciting hatred, the R50 000 fine acknowledged the harm caused by their cavalier portrayal of abuse. Yet, this amount barely makes a dent, and a channel thriving on sensationalism does little to deter future violations. The fine fails to address the systemic issue: Moja Love\u2019s business model relies on exploiting real-life trauma, repackaging survivors\u2019 pain as "reality TV" for profit. Revenue versus ethics South Africa\u2019s GBV epidemic demands accountability, not token gestures. The WFC, a survivor-led non-profit with over 450 000 followers, has long called out such media malpractice. The organisation's 2025 Union Buildings protest and petition with 144 000 signatures demand that GBV and femicide be declared a national disaster. The BCCSA\u2019s fine, while a step in the right direction, lacks teeth. Moja Love\u2019s continued airing of Isencane Lengane shows defiance, prioritising revenue over ethics. Viewers and advertisers bear responsibility too; tuning in or funding the show endorses a culture that trivialises abuse. As the WFC asserts: \u201cWe rise as one united voice\u201d to reject this. Also Read:\u00a0Viewers want Isencane Lengane canned for its depiction of abuse Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content