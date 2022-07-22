‘Isifiso’ darling Duduzile Ngcobo saw acting as her retirement fund

When Duduzile Ngcobo started acting at the age of 49, she saw her new-found job as her retirement fund.

Widely known for her feisty character on Mzansi Magic’s thrilling drama series Isifiso, Ngcobo previously worked a normal nine-to-five job as the national coordinator for the National Union of Mineworkers’ HIV/Aids desk.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sunday World, she said it never crossed her mind that one day she would be a household name, but shared that she had been spending too much time watching TV and analysing how other people portrayed their roles.

“After I had relocated to Joburg, someone approached me [with an offer] to volunteer at AFDA [a private higher education institution that offers courses in film, television, and performance], where I was acting with students.

“As I was acting, I realised that I can actually do this if I put my mind to it,” said the Lamontville, KwaZulu-Natal-born actress.

Ngcobo, who spent most of her schooling years at a boarding school, said after volunteering at AFDA, she started getting TV roles on Mzansi Magic’s Mzansi Bioskop. Her big break was when she starred in popular eHostela, where she played the role of a mayor.

“When I got the role of Babekazi on Uzalo, I enjoyed it so much because it allowed me to portray someone who we all have in our families, who speaks their mind whether people want to hear it or not,” said Ngcobo, who was a tomboy growing up.

Currently, Ngcobo keeps the viewers glued to their TV screens as she portrays Dr Qwabe in e.tv’s medical telenovela Durban Gen.

“Dr Qwabe is a much calmer character than the ones I’ve played before. I have to portray leadership skills and as a leader, you don’t have to be too loud like Babekazi [in Uzalo] and Bazothini’s mother [in Isifiso].”

Elaborating about his character on Isifiso, Ngcobo said like any mother, Bazothin’s mother wants the best for her children and would do anything to see them succeed. Isifiso is about a woman living under her younger sister’s shadow, envying her seemingly perfect life, but not all is what it seems.

“Bazothin’s mother is pushing her daughter to be successful because she had a child while she was young and her dreams got shattered. She was too busy in love with Mdunge and [ended up] neglecting her dreams,” said Ngcobo, adding that the viewers can expect more drama from her character.

Also Read: Mchunu lands a lead role in drama Isifiso

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author