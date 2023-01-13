It is anxiety not a calling, says Khanyi Mbau of urban sangomas

A growing number of black South Africans are confusing anxiety with a calling to become a traditional healer or a sangoma (the diviner), according to media personality Khanyi Mbau.

“Urban sangomas, you do not have a calling, it’s anxiety. This is the most anxious generation. That’s why we have so many sangomas,” Mbau wrote on her Instagram account.

In a series of stories the TV personality, who is featured on the hit telenovela The Wife, expressed her opinions about many people opting for initiation, saying anxiety makes people to hallucinate.

“Anxiety is wild. You will hear drums, I swear. Laugh it off, you are not alone. Just get magnesium and a bit of sun [and Vitamin B-12], and have sea moss. That’s the only sea you need.

“I am not attacking you, just saving you money. Stop buying cows, chickens and goats. Instead buy melatonin to help you sleep and to boost your serotonin so your mood is better. Magnesium tablets and lots of B12. You can be your own healer,” she wrote.

Khanyi Mbau o bolela 🚮 back then sangomas didn’t have social media to post all they content or vlogs/mojalove but because today’s generation is more vocal about it and free to expose, its for “vibes” I’m pretty sure adults know the difference between having a calling and anxiety — M.mase_ Mmasetshaba Masemola 🖤 (@mmase2mola) January 12, 2023

Bathong! Isn’t Khanyi Mbau scared of lightning ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/z2IhyMi8tg — Flow Beats (@Khush_ZA) January 12, 2023

Khanyi Mbau ukhuluma iqiniso. People must just learn to pray and meditate. Go to therapy when they need to. https://t.co/K7Dqxsudf4 — Tall Tree (@tallgrass1908) January 11, 2023

“You are suffering from anxiety” ~ Khanyi Mbau I’m starting to believe her opinion 🤭 https://t.co/7uDY4jJUDk — Thembinkosi (@Madlala_TM) January 12, 2023

I always wondered why the bible mentions anxiety so many times and why it emphasises on praying against it , that Khanyi Mbau post makes sense — Miss Keitumetse (@Mamogolo_Keitu) January 13, 2023

