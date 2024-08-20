Comedy veteran David Kau has apologised to Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and shown humility. His apology comes after he turned to X recently to get McKenzie's attention. Sarcastically, he questioned in the post if professionals in the stand-up comedy industry would have to first compete in the Olympics or pass away before meeting the minister. "We know we are not recognised or there is no category for us, although we have employed hundreds of people without any government assistance, but we would appreciate a meeting, please," wrote Kau. McKenzie hits back Kau went on to say that he would even be willing to spin cars or go for a run with the minister in order to meet with him or receive a response. The outspoken McKenzie quickly replied to Kau on social media, stating that he had seen many of his comedic performances and had even purchased tickets despite being given free ones. "I have even bought for my staff; I booked you last year for our event at Houghton Hotel," wrote McKenzie in his response. "I cannot have you insinuating that I do not care about comedians; your approach, bro." Kau apologised publicly on social media on Tuesday morning. I am embarrassed He acknowledged that he should have followed the proper procedures and taken a better approach to addressing any problems the comedy industry may be having. "I did not mean to insinuate or give the wrong and negative impression about your role that my tweet has created," Kau said in his apology. "The proof of the work you have done in such a short space of time is there for people to see. "Whatever issues we may have in the comedy industry can wait as there are more pressing issues, and we trust that you will do your best to support all of the arts and culture. "I am embarrassed to have caused you such unnecessary negativity." Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content