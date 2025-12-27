It never rains but pours for US rap queen Nicki Minaj

The 42-year-old queen of US rap Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj (now Maraj-Petty), seems to be going down a slippery slope since she came out in support of controversial US president Donald Trump.

The rapper seems to be going from one loss to another as she gets cancelled by industry colleagues as well as American citizens of all races.

One commentator, in response to Nicki’s attack on the controversial gender issue, made reference to her (Nicki’s) surgically enhanced features, including her bums. This was in response to Nicki’s attack on gender reassignment surgery. She asked if it’s different from her own reassignment surgeries.

Attack on the LGBTQI

One thing that many a celebrity is careful to never attack, is the gay brigade (LGBTQI). Even the late Michael Jackson once refused to be drawn into the issue in an interview. Nicki did not get the memo, obviously. And the bloodshed continues.

Popular American podcaster and music commentator Joe Budden also declared cutting ties with the rap queen. Singer Billie English did the same, on her X account. Nicki, adding salt to her own bleeding wound, responded to Billie English with some snide remark. Someone needs to take Nicki’s phone, lock it away and throw away the keys.

This publication wrote yesterday that the rap star lost a staggering 10 million Instagram followers in a single day following her appearance at Turning Point USA, where she also praised another politically divisive figure in Donald Trump.

Cease and desist order

As if that was never enough, it never rained but poured for the wayward rapper. Her well known feud with fellow rap queen Cardi B has never really ended up with lawyers involved, as most expected.

Enter Jay Z. Hip hop heavyweight and Roc Nation boss Jay Z has hit Minaj with a cease and desist order. The order demands that she stops mentioning either his company, him or his wife Beyonce or face a huge $5-billion defamation lawsuit.

To add insult to injury, Minaj has been removed from the list of invited guests to the 2026 Met Gala. The prestigious annual event is scheduled for May 4.

Others came out saying she is an undocumented immigrant, having entered the US as a child from Trinidad. Could she be singing for her supper? Or perhaps she is just another human being exercising her freedom of choice. Maybe people are reading too much into her actions. She’s only human. Albeit a superstar who seems to have fired her PR and Marketing team, or just never had any.

What triggered backlash

Nicki appeared at the Turning Point USA, an NGO that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses. It was founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk and Bill Montgomery. Kirk, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, was killed earlier this year while addressing students at a university promoting his controversial views. Nick sat next to his widow at this event a few days ago, where she sang praises for Trump in a speech.

In what many refer to as Nicki “having a Kanye moment”, she called Trump “an amazing, dashing and handsome role model”. With these words, she set the US social media streets ablaze.

A few years ago, fellow rapper Kanye West went on the same rant in the White House. In front of the media, he called Trump his hero, said they both share the same dragon energy. We all know how that story aged, and where Mr West has been up to since.

Mental breakdown or true colours?

Some say Nicki has become petty since marrying her registered sex offender husband, Kenneth Petty. She shocked the industry when she married the guy just as her brother was jailed for rape of a minor. Perhaps the world is missing something here.

But whatever it is, mental health, burn-out, or just plain recklessness towards her brand, only time will tell.

Following her blunder, Nicki has since taken an impromptu sabbatical from the powerful social media platform. But she remains active on Twitter (now X).

Dent in her brand

The deletion of her account, letters from the power couple Jay and Bey, her removal from the MET Gala and all, might just make things worse for her. This as many brands associated with her might pull out of their deals.

But Minaj may bounce back from the slump as someone who is no stranger to controversy.

She has been hopping from one scandal to the next throughout her tumultuous music career.

If what has happened with Nicki Minaj for involving herself with Erika Kirk is anything to go by, just maybe there is wisdom in staying away from politics if you are a public figure who is not a politician.

