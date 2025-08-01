It is difficult to work with my hubby Mörda, we fight a lot – DJ Zinhle

Zed Nation Vol. 1, the eagerly awaited album by renowned musician and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle, real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane-Mohosana, was released on Friday, demonstrating her tenacity and inventiveness once again.

The album, a vibrant fusion of Afro-house, dance, and electronic influences, marks a significant milestone in her 21-year career.

But behind the infectious beats and inspiring lyrics lies a story of perseverance, particularly when it comes to collaborating with her husband, Bongani “Mörda” Mohosana, known as Murdah Bongz.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday World, DJ Zinhle candidly shared the challenges and rewards of working with her spouse on this ambitious project.

Creating Zed Nation Vol. 1 was no small feat for DJ Zinhle, who admitted that producing an album was a daunting departure from her comfort zone of releasing singles.

“It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s expensive, and it takes up a lot of time. It’s very intricate,” she explained.

Sonic love letter

The decision to take on this challenge was sparked by the success of her Zed Nation Fest, which gave her the confidence to dream bigger.

“When I did the festival, I was convinced that I could do more with my brand. I thought, okay, I could be brave enough to do an album,” she said.

The result is a project she describes as a “sonic love letter” to her fans, reflecting her journey and connection with her audience, whom she sees as a community sharing the same life experiences.

However, one of the most intricate aspects of the album’s creation was working with Mörda, a renowned musician and producer in his own right.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022 and share a daughter, Asante, found out that creative differences led to intense clashes in the studio.

“It’s tough working with the guy,” Zinhle admitted with a laugh.

“We fight a lot because we clash in terms of creativity. He is very specific about the music he makes. He’s that guy, like, ‘this is the kind of music I’m doing, and this is what I’m putting out.’ I’m more diverse in the sound I tap into, so we had many clashes in the beginning.”

Zinhle’s vision for Zed Nation Vol. 1 was clear: she wanted to create uplifting, spiritual, and inspirational music, with a focus on positive energies and self-care.

Mörda, known for his distinct style with Black Motion and his solo work, initially struggled to align with DJ Zinhle’s direction.

“I wasn’t going to back down,” DJ Zinhle said, emphasising her determination to stand by her artistic vision.”

Commitment to women empowerment

It was only when Mörda recognised her unwavering commitment that he fully embraced the project.

“As soon as he realised, ‘okay, this little lady is serious about this,’ he joined in, and it’s been such a beautiful experience for us to work together,” she shared.

The couple’s collaboration ultimately paid off, with Mörda contributing significantly to the album, including tracks that have resonated deeply with fans.

DJ Zinhle’s pride in their joint effort is palpable, especially as the album’s lead single, Kusazokhanya, featuring Thabsie and Brenden Praise, has climbed charts, becoming a shared celebration for the couple.

“It’s number one, and it’s a celebration for both of us because it brought us so much closer together.”

Beyond the studio, DJ Zinhle’s work on Zed Nation Vol. 1 and the accompanying Zed Nation Fest reflects her commitment to women’s empowerment, a core theme of her career.

“I want women to believe in themselves,” she said, drawing from her journey from Dannhauser, KwaZulu-Natal, to becoming a trailblazer in the music and business worlds.

“If that girl from Dannhauser can do it, they can definitely do it. I want them to have that spark of hope that things are possible.”

Problem-solving mindset

Despite the album’s success, the road was not without challenges.

Balancing the festival and album production required DJ Zinhle to take time off from gigs, a financial strain she described as “quite a headache”.

Daily obstacles, from logistical issues to creative disputes, tested her resolve, but she approached each hurdle with a problem-solving mindset.

“Business is about problem-solving. Every day you find a new solution,” she said.

As she looks to the future, she is already planning the next Zed Nation Fest, determined to make it an annual celebration of music, empowerment, and community.

However, do not expect a joint album with Mörda anytime soon.

“No, nah, nah,” she laughed, noting that while Mörda is eager to support her next solo project, a collaborative album is not on the horizon.

