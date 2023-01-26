It’s always been my dream to be a mother – Paris Hilton

American entertainer and media personality Paris Hilton has started off the new year with a new title, that of a mother, after she welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum.

The couple married in 2021 and they had a baby via a surrogate.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I am so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Paris said.

Earlier this week, Hilton shared a post on Instagram with a close-up photo of her baby boy gripping the American entertainer’s thumb.

The news comes after a short reveal, when Hilton said she had begun the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) process during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On having a baby with Reum, Hilton said in 2022: “He is so kind and so loyal, sweet, funny and brilliant. He is just my perfect person, and I just adore him so much. I’m so excited for our family starting next year.”

She also shared the details about her IVF journey.

“It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times. Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time and is just so, like, caring and just amazing, with me that wasn’t that bad.”

