Ofentse “Primo” Baloyi is crafting his name in the entertainment industry. Primo will star alongside thespians such as Zolisa Xaluva, Lunathi Mampofu and Saint Seseli in a new Mzansi Magic drama series Code 13.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Primo said he is grateful to casting directors Thabang Mohlaba and Selai Ralarala, who discovered his acting skills and took a risk initailly with Lingashoni and now Code 13.

Acting is part of who he is

“I have always been an actor, even with my content-creating, I define it as acting, where I put jokes and a lot more context and make it my own. Throughout my whole life I have always wanted to act. I’ve always been writing and acting since I got the opportunity at school,” said Primo.

He said he has always wanted to do acting but did not expect it to come through TikTok. When he got his first role on Lingashoni he realised that he could branch out properly without stressing too much.

After Lingashoni he went for one acting class where he learnt a lot. But he also realised who he is. He is not like everyone in the industry is. He added that he does not like classifying himself with everyone else. His acting comes from a sense of relatability.

Comedic element to his acting

“Lately I have been getting characters that break a very serious series and I come in and break it with a bit of comedy. It’s natural, and I don’t really get told they know how they want the comedy to come out. I have a natural sense of comedic timing, I use my face very well and I take a lot of risks. It is part of my personality to break seriousness with comedy.”

Code 13 follows the story of Bheki Ndlovu, played by Zolisa Xaluva. He is a no no-nosense Jozi detective with a knack for connecting the dots and solving complex cases.

Primo will play the character of Veli “Veja” Mohalanyane, a member of the Community Policing Forum. He is deeply connected to the community, which makes him a reliable informant.

Blessed to have the role

“Veja is not the biggest character but I am blessed they gave it to me, because there is a piece of him in everyone. Veja is very funny, street smart and as much as he looks like he doesn’t know what he’s doing, he always helps out.”

Primo said acting alongside a star studded cast was mind blowing especially seeing actors he grew up watching during his early youth.

“Viewers should expect intensity and relatability. Let it build up and don’t be impatient because it unfolds to be a beautiful and [interesting] story.

Other actors on the series include Aluve Mjali, Zikhona Bali and Thami Mngqolo.

Code 13 is set to premiere on Sunday 14 April at 8pm on Mzansi Magic, Channel 161.

