I’ve never dated Minnie or Mihlali, says businessman Edwin Sodi

“Stop spreading the lies about me, I’ve never dated Minnie,” said controversial businessman Edwin Sodi after rumours this week that he was having an affair with the media personality.

Minnie Dlamini trended most of the day on Tuesday after Twitterati Musa Khawula accused her of having cheated with Sodi. Khawula, who did not back up the allegation, said the alleged affair is what led to the couple opting for divorce.

On Wednesday, Dlamini and her estranged husband Quinton Jones issued a joint statement addressing the rumours of her cheating on Jones with Sodi. They said they were considering taking legal action over allegations that their marriage collapsed due to infidelity.

“We have been made aware of various allegations regarding our divorce circulating on social media since yesterday. All the allegations made are false, damaging, and malicious. Fabrications of such a damaging manner are both unnecessary and hurtful in a matter that is already sensitive to us,” said the former couple.

“We kindly ask that you allow us to go through our private processes without dragging ourselves, our families, and our loved ones into baseless rumours and social media sensationalism. These baseless rumours affect not only us but our child. Considering the nature of the allegations made, legal action will be taken against the relevant parties.”

In his post, Sodi also denied dating South African model and influencer Mihlali Ndamase. “I’ve never dated Minnie or Mihlali, I only met them once,” wrote Sodi on his social media platform.

Sunday World reported at the weekend that the business partnership between Dlamini and Jones has crumbled following their much-publicised separation. The couple went separate ways in February and cited that they would focus on co-parenting their child.

Stop Spreading lies about me I've never dated minnie or Mihlali,i only met them once — Edwin Sodi (@SodiEdwin_) May 12, 2022

And To Set The Record Straight These Pictures were not Taken at my house they were taken at a hotel and i was not there!!! pic.twitter.com/OELKoZ4GGh — Edwin Sodi (@SodiEdwin_) May 13, 2022

This Thing Is Fake Yes I've met some of these women but i was helping them with business matters That's all!!! pic.twitter.com/GmZbXS5o1b — Edwin Sodi (@SodiEdwin_) May 12, 2022

