JAC Motors reveals why it can’t act on Ngizwe Mchunu

JAC Motors has clarified that it cannot take any action against controversial media personality Ngizwe Mchunu following a social media tirade in which he hurled insults at the queer community, calling them dogs and other profanities.

This comes after four individuals have lodged formal complaints with JAC Motors, calling on the company to severe any remaining ties with Mchunu.

Among them is human rights activist Mxolisi Makhubu, who wrote a detailed letter. “It is deeply alarming that an individual who openly promotes hate speech, division, and intolerance continues to represent a reputable brand such as JAC Motors.

“Mr Mchunu, while visibly representing your brand and featuring JAC vehicles in his social media videos and public appearances, has used his influence and your company’s platform to incite hatred and violence against members of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Bearing ethical responsibility

“The fact that such discourse was tied, directly or indirectly, to a brand as visible as JAC Motors should trouble every responsible corporate leader. JAC Motors South Africa, as a multinational corporate entity operating within this jurisdiction, bears an ethical responsibility to ensure its operations, partnerships, and brand endorsements reflect these constitutional principles.

“Mr Mchunu’s use of JAC Motors vehicles, branding, and apparent corporate visibility to legitimise his hateful rhetoric creates a dangerous precedent. It effectively attaches corporate visibility to the normalisation of hate. That is not only corrosive to social cohesion in South Africa but damaging to the international reputation of JAC Motors,” said Makhubu.

“The company has the opportunity now to dissociate itself clearly and publicly from this conduct. Silence or equivocation will be read as tacit approval.”

JAC Motors said it cannot take any action against Mchunu as he is no longer affiliated with the brand. The vehicle he drives is his personal property.

JAC Motors South Africa’s marketing manager, Braam Faul, told Sunday World that the matter has nothing to do with the company or its dealership, JAC Halfway.

Mchunu must service the vehicle

“There is no relationship between Mr Mchunu and us. The vehicle he drives was purchased, he owns it. He must service his vehicle at any of our dealers, as per the scheduled service requirements.

“The ambassadorship agreement with Mr Ngizwe Mchunu ended in 2023. Following this, Mr Mchunu purchased his vehicle independently. JAC Motors South Africa and JAC Halfway categorically denounce and distance ourselves from any and all derogatory or discriminatory statements made by Mr Ngizwe Mchunu. These views do not reflect our brand values. We remain committed to fostering an environment of respect, inclusivity, and equality for all,” said Faul.

Meanwhile, No case has been opened against Mchunu, and no arrests were made on Saturday during the march held at KwaMaiMai in Johannesburg. This was confirmed by Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, following widespread social media reports claiming that 12 men had been arrested during the march.

Mchunu and his group, amabutho, were prevented from entering KwaMaiMai as they were stopped by Izinduna and the police during a march on Saturday. The march, led by Mchunu, followed his public defence of traditional regalia.

Blocked from entering venue

In a now-deleted video clip, Mchunu claimed that 12 men had been arrested during the march.

Masondo, however, dismissed these allegations saying: “We know that there was a march at KwaMai Mai but no one was arrested and there’s not even a case opened. We don’t know where or who generated this misleading information.”

Multiple attempts were made to reach Mchunu for comment, but he did not respond.

