Jazzworx, Thukuthela cut off bad friends, relocate after robbery

Amapiano music duo Kgotso “Thukuthela” Dube and Kamohelo “Jazzworx” Monese had to part ways with some of their friends and relocate following a recent traumatic house robbery.

A few weeks before the release of their 13-track album, their home was invaded by criminals who kidnapped and held Jazzworx and their friend and fellow musician Gobokweone “GL Ceejay” Lekganyane captive.

Lost all valuables, new music

Thukuthela was not around and escaped the kidnapping.

The robbers cleaned out their home and music studio. They took all valuable items, including clothes, all their music, and studio equipment.

They have since bought new equipment and remade the songs they lost. They quickly had to bounce back and remake the music, as the album release date was drawing closer.

It took them about two weeks to redo all the music they lost during the robbery.

“We had to re-record all the music. We had a few songs that we had completed and sent to the distribution company. However, we had to re-record a bulk of the music,” Thukuthela said. Two weeks into its release, their latest album, Most Wanted, is already topping the charts.

Beefing up security

They have taken extra security measures to make sure they are safe.

“We had to change locations. We stay somewhere safer, and there is extra security. And we can’t take the risk again, especially as the brands grow.”

Jazzworx explained how, after the robbery, they had to watch the people around them and the space they occupied.

“We’ve had to cut off bad friends and being around the wrong circles,” he said.

“We learnt to be disciplined and how to be humble and respectful. Whatever feels wrong for us needs to stay far away.”

Growing from the experience

Still fairly new in the business, they have learned some valuable lessons.

“We are learning about the business side of the music industry. We had a dream but didn’t see ourselves reaching international standards so soon,” Thukuthela said.

“Our music is being recognised globally.”

Moving in their own lane and at their own pace, they don’t believe themselves to be a threat to anyone.

“Thinking you’re a threat because one bad incident happened makes you take on the role of a victim. We are not victims.”

They have known each other for over two years but have developed a brotherhood.

Working in a group comes with many challenges. Unlike duos and brands that have fizzled out due to conflicts involving money, egos, and differences in opinions, they want to talk through their issues.

“We are men; everyone makes mistakes. We don’t like conflict, but we try to talk things through and move on,” Jazzworx said.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content