Jealous spouse beats up Leslie Sedibe and Gigaba’s ex-wife Norma 

Former Safa CEO Leslie Sedibe and Malusi Gigaba’s former wife Nomachule Mngoma were allegedly assaulted by the legal eagle’s wife in a love triangle dispute.

The alleged beating, which resulted in Sedibe obtaining a protection against his wife, Faith Nevhutalu, at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, occurred in full view of his employees at the offices of his law firm at the Summit Square, in Joburg, last year.

Sedibe and Mngoma’s alleged assault, which was kept hush hush, was leaked to us last week by tenants who share the office building with him. This was because they did not approve of Nevhutalu’s alleged jaw-dropping behaviour.

The tenants, who wished to remain anonymous to avoid reprisals, described the dramatic events that occurred in August last year when Nevhutalu stormed into Sedibe’s office after discovering Mngoma was present, accusing them of having an adulterous affair behind her back.

When Sedi-be explained to her that Mngoma was his business partner and did not know her in the biblical sense, she allegedly lost it and began attacking them.

The deep throat alleged that after the physical altercation, Sedibe left the office and stormed out of the building because he did not want to lose his cool and take the law into his own hands.

“This was not a catfight or a handbag; it was a serious physical fight that could have left Nomachule or Leslie injured.

“The man has gone through a lot after he was banned by Fifa for alleged match-fixing; he is trying to rebuild his life; he does not need this drama,” said the tipster.

The commotion, which left the tenants of the office park in a tizzy, was reported to Sedibe’s landlord, who is said to have reprimanded him, saying he had imperilled the safety of other tenants. Sedibe allegedly wrote back to his landlord, providing a comprehensive explanation of the events of that fateful day and expressing his regret.

“The lady, Rose Tsatsane, who was handling the complaint against Leslie on behalf of the office building, accepted his explanation but warned him to make sure such an incident does not occur again,” said the mole.

Another source, who is close to both Sedibe, a practicing attorney, and Nevhutalu, a businesswoman, said the problem started when he told her that he had had a meeting with -Mngoma in Sandton and wanted to go into a business partnership with her.

Nevhutalu allegedly bugged Sedibe’s cellphone, hacked his WhatsApp communication, and found messages that infuriated her. She allegedly took this action after learning that Mngoma was using Sedibe’s vehicle for transportation.

She then confronted Mngoma and ordered her to leave her husband alone.

The source also alleged that Sedibe, who was previously married to television actress Sonia Mbele, was so upset that he moved out of their bedroom.

He informed his wife that he, Mngoma and others were working on a gas deal, but she refused to budge, insisting that he was engaging in an illegal congress with her. Sedibe allegedly nearly filed for divorce but decided against it.

“They are now trying to sort out their differences, and hopefully they will get back together and enjoy their marital bliss again,” said the source. Mngoma confirmed that Nevhutalu confronted her and accused of her having an extra-marital affair with her husband but disputed that she attacked her.

“She did confront me but I told her that we are working, I’m in a solar business and he wanted to be part of some deal I was working on, together with other people,” she said.

