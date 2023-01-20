John Legend and wife Chrissy welcome new addition to family

American singer John Roger Stephens, professionally known as John Legend, and his wife Chrissy Diane Teigen have welcomed their newest addition to the family.

John and Chrissy are also parents to their daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. The couple welcome their newborn baby girl just over two years after the model suffered a pregnancy loss.

Taking to social media, John shared that they have welcomed their daughter last Friday and had named her Esti Maxine Stephens.

“Our house is overflowing with love and joy. I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough world,” he wrote.

Also Read: John Legend’s wife pregnant two years after losing their child

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author