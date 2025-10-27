‘John Vuli Gate’ duo back home after abduction nightmare in Ethiopia

Mapara A Jazz duo Mano “Man Malaya” Nephawe and Leornard “Lenny” Malatji have made it back home to South Africa after they were allegedly kidnapped and Nephawe was beaten to a pulp in Ethiopia.

Booked to perform at warehouse

The Tshwane artists were booked to perform at the Ade Music Fest held at Kana Warehouse in Addis Ababa on October 25.

The duo spent the night out. In the Morning on Sunday, October 27, they shared a post on social media stating they needed help and had been kidnapped.

“Can someone help us? We are kidnapped in Ethiopia.”

Hours later, they updated fans, stating they had returned home safely to South Africa without divulging the details of the incident.

“We’re finally home! We’re grateful to say that we are safely back home. We want to sincerely thank everyone who showed us love, concern, and support during this difficult time — from both Ethiopia and South Africa.”

Since the incident, the Tshwane musicians have not been available to share the seemingly traumatic experience.

Matter not reported to embassy

Clayson Monyela, South Africa’s Head of Public Diplomacy and Department of International Relations & Cooperation, informed Sunday World when they were made aware of the post on social media, they jumped to contact the South African Embassy in Ethiopia.

“The matter was not reported to DIRCO. We were made aware of it on posts on social media. Then we jumped to try and make contact with the embassy. When we reached out, there was no case of a kidnapping that had been reported,” Monyale said.

“A few hours later, we were informed that the gentleman had arrived home in South Africa safely. Because they are home safe, the matter now becomes a SAPS matter and is not handled. ”

Monyela added that police and legal authorities will meet up with musicians to do an investigation and find out what happened and then open a case.

“In a case where the artists were still held captive in Ethiopia, a case would be opened with the Embassy, and we would intervene. However, we are glad they returned home safely, and police will then handle the matter going forward.”

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content