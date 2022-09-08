Johnny Clegg’s son Jesse loses another loved one to cancer

Jesse Clegg, the son of legendary musician and the darling of Mzansi Johnny Clegg, has lost another loved one to cancer.

Jesse, also a musician, took to social media to announce the death of his wife Dani Cooperman, whom he said passed away after being diagnosed with the deadly disease.

Cooperman was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and has been waging a gallant fight ever since until she succumbed to the disease this week.

“She was the love of my life and an incredible mother to our daughter, Mylah. Her beautiful spirit lives on in her [Mylah]. Go well my love, I’ll see you on the other side,” wrote Jesse.

Jesse’s father, Johnny, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015 and died from the disease on July 16 2019.

Fallen stars leave us poorer

