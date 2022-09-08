E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

Johnny Clegg’s son Jesse loses another loved one to cancer

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Jesse Clegg announces death of his wife Instagram

Jesse Clegg, the son of legendary musician and the darling of Mzansi Johnny Clegg, has lost another loved one to cancer.

Jesse, also a musician, took to social media to announce the death of his wife Dani Cooperman, whom he said passed away after being diagnosed with the deadly disease.

Cooperman was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and has been waging a gallant fight ever since until she succumbed to the disease this week.

“She was the love of my life and an incredible mother to our daughter, Mylah. Her beautiful spirit lives on in her [Mylah]. Go well my love, I’ll see you on the other side,” wrote Jesse.

Jesse’s father, Johnny, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015 and died from the disease on July 16 2019.

Johnny Clegg

 

Fallen stars leave us poorer

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

 

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.