Joseph Senatle on faith, failure and finding purpose beyond ‘Skeem Saam’

Behind the calm, composed demeanour of Skeem Saam's Koloi hides the heart of a small-town dreamer who turned adversity into artistry. Joseph Senatle, who brings the fan-favourite character to life, has quietly carved his place in South Africa's television landscape through discipline, humility, and a deep love for storytelling. Born and raised in the rural town of Ottosdal, North West, Senatle told Sunday World that her roots run deep. "I'm a calm and strong creative hustler, raised with love and respect. An honest man who values family and dedication. The love of storytelling makes me look at it like a scientist in the discipline." Childhood dream His love for performing began long before the cameras rolled. It started when he was in primary school. "We had a group where we rehearsed and told stories on stage at the community hall. I also did industrial theatre. From there, it grew into a job I had to give my all to. The journey became lonely at times, from radio to TV auditions. But I always felt something in me that said it might happen some day." That "someday" arrived when he auditioned for Skeem Saam. "When the call came in, I had already given up on it," he says with a laugh. "Auditions are auditions, you go to test your talent, and sometimes your looks. Then the phone rang, and I stepped out from the workshop noise to take the call. That was the moment that changed everything." Over the years, viewers have watched Koloi navigate loss, heartbreak, and growth. And for Senatle, some storylines hit close to home. Life imitating art "Dealing with grief was the hardest. While playing that storyline, I went through a similar experience in real life. It's not easy to separate the two. But when you have genuine people around you, things become easier to handle. When you're God's child, He always looks out ." Reflecting on his time on Skeem Saam, Senatle speaks highly of his colleagues. "They are the friendliest people I've ever worked with. There's so much knowledge and wisdom being exchanged and jokes in the green rooms too. I've learned that the craft must always be respected because it heals, educates, and entertains our people." Despite his success, Senatle remains grounded, with a quiet resilience shaped by years of perseverance. "Failure will never stop me from trying again. It's part of growing and becoming the best version of yourself. I still value education, I want a degree one day." A word for young ones To young people who look up to him, he says: "It's easy to make mistakes, but not as easy to live with them. Make the best use of your time while you're young. Because as you grow, responsibilities narrow what you can do. Try to be the best version of yourself while you still have time." When he's not on set, Senatle prefers a simple life such as long drives, good music, news updates, tending to his garden, and spending time with family. Outside of acting, he's exploring writing and producing. "I want to build projects that help young people voice their stories," he says. As South African television continues to evolve, Senatle is excited about the future. "More platforms are giving more stories a chance to be heard. Our storytelling has always been authentic. And I believe there's more room for all of us to shine and do what God sent us here to do."