Joseph Shabalala’s widow Thokozile mulls legal action against tribute concert organisers

Thokozile Shabalala, the widow of Joseph Shabalala, the late founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, is not impressed with the Heritage Day festival honouring her late husband, which will be held at the Durban Playhouse.

Shabalala has disassociated herself from Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake’s hosting of the African Icons Tribute Concert.

She told Sunday World on Tuesday that the only ways she found out about the concert were through social media posts and media reports.

“I had no idea it [the concert] was happening until I saw articles and reports on social media.

“There was no communication between me and the organiser, Lebo M. I have never met him, and I don’t even know him,” she said with disappointment.

Legacy of Joseph Shabalala

The Shabalala family was fortunate to have seven children. In 2022, Joseph married Thokozile after his first wife, Nellie Shabalala, passed away after 30 years of marriage.

Shabalala said that, although her late husband was a public figure who loved people, it was also her duty to preserve his legacy, or at least be part of any celebration that was in his honour.

“I am deeply committed to preserving my husband’s legacy, and I always extend a warm welcome to those who wish to commemorate his life in various ways.

“But I needed to be informed to grant permission and support that initiative. Dr Joseph Shabalala was a global icon who deserves to be celebrated by people around the globe, and anyone wishing to honour him should follow proper channels,” she said.

In a perfect world, she would have preferred the organisers to have told her about the initiative in advance, but the proper procedures were never followed, she said.

“I would then reach out to express my endorsement and initiate a conversation with the foundation.”

The Joseph Shabalala Foundation confirmed in a statement that it was not consulted or informed about the tribute concert.

As an organisation, the foundation expressed disappointment at the exclusion of key figures in Shabalala’s life.

“While we appreciate the sentiment behind this event and recognise the efforts to honour Dr Shabalala, it is important to emphasise that the proper protocols and communication channels were not followed,” the foundation said in a statement.

Shabalala plans to take legal action. “Anyone using Dr Joseph Shabalala’s name without permission is breaking the law, so legal action should take effect.”

Like father, like son

The concert is set to unveil new artist Nkosinathi Shabalala, who is the firstborn son of the late Black Mambazo founder and is signed under Lebo M Productions.

Nkosinathi will honour his father with a special performance of Imisebenzi.

South African celebrities like Blaq Diamond, Big Zulu, Khuzani, Mnqobi Yazo, Naima Kay, and Thee Legacy are anticipated to perform live at the tribute concert.

In a statement, Lebo M Productions’ sister company, Till Dawn Productions, said that it had communicated with the foundation and family.

“Till Dawn Productions formally extended invitations and communications to the foundation, and we look forward to warmly hosting the foundation and Dr Shabalala’s designated family members,” the company said in a statement.

