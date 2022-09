Joyous Celebration singer and TV host Mahalia Buchanan tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Mahalia got married to the love of her life, Wayne Hermz, at Spanish Farm Guest Lodge. The couple was engaged in 2021 when Hermz surprised her with a candle-lit, rooftop dinner date.

“To all of our friends and family thank you, thank you, we love you all so much, thank you for making our night so special,” she wrote on social media.