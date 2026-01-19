JSE dealmaker Sam Mokorosi releases song to celebrate family successes

For more than two decades, Sam Mokorosi’s name has been synonymous with big deals, sharp instincts, and credibility at the highest levels of South Africa’s financial markets.

As one of the JSE’s most respected dealmakers, he has built a reputation around precision, discipline, and results.

Now, in a move that has surprised and inspired many, Mokorosi has stepped into the spotlight in a very different way, as a musician.

His debut single, Tell Your Mama We Made It, is not a midlife pivot or a branding exercise; it is a love letter.

The song, released as a 20th wedding anniversary gift to his wife, Jolly Mokorosi, represents both a deeply personal milestone and a public embrace of a creative side he has long kept hidden.

“Music has always been part of my life. From singing in primary school productions to learning guitar and writing songs as a teenager. Since university, I’ve always been part of a church worship team,” he said.

“This project was birthed by the joy and celebration of our 20th wedding anniversary, and I was just too excited to keep it to friends and family.”

The significance of an album’s release

The phrase “we made it” might, on the surface, sound like a declaration of arrival, the kind often associated with wealth or professional status. But for Mokorosi, the meaning runs far deeper.

“We’re facing a crisis of love in the world,” he reflects. “And in my marriage, there were many days when we thought our love may not last.

“We still have a long way to go, but getting to 20 years feels like an accomplishment worth celebrating, having overcome the tough times that most couples go through.”

Emotional honesty is the backbone of the single. Music, he says, became the only medium capable of holding the intensity of the gratitude and joy he felt.

“Words alone couldn’t contain it. And she really loves it when I write songs for her, which, to my shame, I don’t do enough of,” he says.

The timing of the release carries even more significance.

Jolly Mokorosi recently made history as the first woman and first black woman to chair the Sanlam Umbrella Fund, a landmark achievement in South Africa’s financial services sector.

“I’m so proud of her promotion, but more than that, I love her heart to serve pension fund members through her various roles and board positions. I honestly don’t know anyone who cares more about pension fund members than she does.”

For him, the song became a celebration not only of their marriage but also of what they have achieved separately and together, “both at home and in industry”.

Culture of psychological safety

In a corporate culture where perception is currency, stepping into music publicly is not without risk, and Mokorosi admits he was worried about how the move might be received in professional spaces.

“I did worry, but I’m grateful for the environment at the JSE, where we’re encouraged to show up authentically.

“There’s a strong culture of psychological safety; people can take risks, share ideas, and bring their full selves to the table without fear of judgement.”

That freedom has allowed him to do what many high-level executives never dare to: let the world see more than one dimension.

Tell Your Mama We Made It is not a one-off passion project; it marks the beginning of a debut music series that will roll out over the next few months.

The five-song collection will include three tracks exploring love in its different shades and two songs that tackle social justice head-on.

“Audiences can expect both intimacy and urgency,” Mokorosi explains. “The personal resilience of love alongside the collective resilience of society.”

Creatively, he is deeply hands-on. Every song is written by him, with arrangements developed in collaboration with producer Tebogo Rameetse.

“He’s a genius, and not just creatively; he’s an incredibly efficient project manager too, which helped more than people might realise.”

Adding another layer, Mokorosi’s younger brother, DJ and producer Kekente, is being persuaded to release house remixes, carrying the stories from the studio to the dance floor.

The journey has been incredible

Interestingly, Mokorosi found that the worlds of corporate leadership and music are not as far apart as they seem.

“I was surprised by how much project management this music required,” he admits.

“Assembling a team, making creative production choices, and post-production marketing and promotion—it’s a lot. I definitely leaned into the same process-management muscles I use every day at the office.”

If the music never charts or generates commercial returns, Mokorosi is at peace with that.

“The journey has been incredible, which for me is already a win,” he says. “My wife loves it. My friends and family have bought into the joy of this first release. That’s enough to call it a success.”

At its heart, Tell Your Mama We Made It is a reminder that arrival is not always about applause or assets.

Occasionally, it is about surviving love, choosing it daily, and daring, even after decades of playing it safe, to share your full self with the world.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content