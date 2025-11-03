‘Jub Jub tried to be part of son’s life but was denied access,’ says Kelly Khumalo’s sister

Songstress Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has spoken out in defence of media personality and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, following his public claims that his former partner, Kelly Khumalo, has repeatedly denied him access to their son, Christian.

On Sunday, November 2, Molemo took to Instagram to express his frustration over what he described as years of rejection and blocked attempts to be part of his child’s life.

This came after Kelly, while speaking on the L-Tido Podcast in October, labelled the fathers of her children, including Jub Jub, deadbeats. Kelly, however, excluded the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, whom she believes would have been a doting dad to her third child. Khumalo was sharing the challenges of single-handedly raising her three children. Gifts sent to child returned

However, on Sunday, in a series of emotional posts, Jub Jub accused Kelly of preventing him from seeing their son and turning down his efforts to support the child both emotionally and financially.

“I don’t want to go to court fighting over this,” he said.

“You know how many times I’ve tried to get hold of you to reach my son. You know how many times your sister [Zandie], [Mhlo] Gumede, and your mother have been trying to talk about this so I can have access to my son. You’re controlling my son as if he’s an AI [artificial intelligence]. I’m not a deadbeat dad.”

He further claimed that even during his time in prison, he made an effort to send gifts and maintain a relationship with his son, but the gifts were sent back.

“I’ve tried every possible way to do the right thing, even offering to pay damages and perform the necessary cultural rites, but I keep getting blocked.”

The pair’s strained relationship dates back over a decade. Jub Jub and Kelly’s romance began in the late 2000s but ended amid controversy and public drama.

In 2010, Jub Jub was arrested and later convicted for his role in a car accident that claimed the lives of four schoolchildren.

During his incarceration, Kelly raised their son alone, and the relationship between the two families has remained tense ever since.

In response to Jub Jub’s recent allegations, Zandie came forward to offer clarity.

Attempts to reconnect with son

Speaking to Sunday World, she acknowledged the longstanding dispute but stressed that the issue lies between Jub Jub and Kelly, not the broader family.

“Normally, I wouldn’t comment on this, but because it concerns Christian [Jub Jub’s son], I feel compelled to speak up,” Zandie said.

“I care about my nephew deeply and treat him as my child. When it comes to him, no one can tell me what to do.”

Zandie confirmed that Jub Jub has indeed made several attempts to reconnect with his son, even involving her and their mother in mediation efforts.

“At one point, my mother and I were mediating discussions, but unfortunately nothing came of it,” she explained.

“Molemo also wanted to come and pay damages at home. He even spoke to my husband, Gumede, who then spoke to my mother. Sadly, that too didn’t work out due to a lack of cooperation on our side.”

While avoiding direct criticism of her sister, Zandie acknowledged that both parties share responsibility for the ongoing impasse.

“Molemo and Kelly still have unresolved issues, which are clear from their public feuds. I don’t want to get into details, but Molemo has genuinely been trying and keeps getting rejected.

“I’ve also spoken to Christian about his father; it’s clear he wants to see him, but I cannot take him to his father without his mother’s permission.

“Both Molemo and Kelly are at fault. They have hurt each other deeply, and they need to resolve their issues first before they can co-parent effectively,” she said.

Criminal offence

A social worker, Queen Chauke, stated that Kelly may be committing a criminal offence by preventing Jub Jub from seeing his son.

“Molemo does not require Kelly’s permission to access his child, as he has an equal right to do so,” Chauke said.

“By law, both parents hold 50% parental rights and responsibilities. If Kelly denies him those rights, Molemo is entitled to open a criminal case against her.”

Chauke further recommended that Jub Jub should petition the family court, presenting all pertinent evidence to prove the infringement of his parental rights.

Questions were sent to Kelly, but at the time of publishing, she had not responded. Her response will be included in the story once she has done so.