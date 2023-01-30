E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

Julius Malema pens heartfelt message to his wife

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Julius Malema & Mantoa Matlala

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema has penned a heartfelt message to his wife Mantoa Matlala who celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

Taking to social media Malema thanked his wife for being a blessing to his family and bringing warmth into their home.

“You single handily, without complaint, carry the dignity of our family. Today is your birthday, and I hope it brings you enjoyment. I want to wish you joy and happiness. Your beautiful heart guarantees you my love and care, nothing will destroy that which was blessed by the wrinkled hands of our ancestors,” he wrote.


Malema and Mantoa, who have two sons together, celebrated their eighth anniversary.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest Celebrity News

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.