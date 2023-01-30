Julius Malema pens heartfelt message to his wife

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema has penned a heartfelt message to his wife Mantoa Matlala who celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

Taking to social media Malema thanked his wife for being a blessing to his family and bringing warmth into their home.

“You single handily, without complaint, carry the dignity of our family. Today is your birthday, and I hope it brings you enjoyment. I want to wish you joy and happiness. Your beautiful heart guarantees you my love and care, nothing will destroy that which was blessed by the wrinkled hands of our ancestors,” he wrote.

Malema and Mantoa, who have two sons together, celebrated their eighth anniversary.

