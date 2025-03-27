Junior Khanye off the market as he pays lobola for sweetheart

One of South Africa’s most followed football analysts, Junior Khanye, is taking the plunge and has finally paid lobola for his long-time sweetheart, Charmaine Padi, last weekend.

Padi is also the mother of Khanye’s kids.

Khanye sent his uncles and delegation to Padi’s family home in Diepkloof, Soweto, and has since told Sunday World that the negotiations went well.

Together for 21 years, have 3 sons

The loving couple has been together for 21 years, and they were blessed with three boys in their relationship.

The media-shy Padi is not a social butterfly, and Khanye mentioned that she has changed his life for the better.

“She has been with me in good and bad times, and most when I was down and out. I have changed and grown up, and continue to make the same mistakes I did when I was still a young boy. My fiancée is very shy and is not comfortable around the media.

“She is very quiet, and I am happy that we are going to build a life together. And we are very happy and excited,” Khanye told Sunday World.

No-holds-barred analyst

Khanye has turned into one of the most followed and listened-to football analysts. He has reinvented himself as an articulate analyst whose no-holds-barred dissection of the game is loved by throngs of his followers.

His playing career was cut short by living life on the fast lane. Khanye was down and out for a while, until he redeemed himself and bounced back in a positive way.

Come back story

He was the youngest and most revered football star in the early 2000s. But he fell off the rails and lost it all during his rollercoaster years. Now he has made a dramatic comeback as an author, entrepreneur, and owner of a football academy.

The retired dribbling wizard has been rather vocal and scathing in the way he criticises his former club, Chiefs. He is also not shy about taking pot shots at some of the best coaches in the country.

