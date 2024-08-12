Ukhozi FM radio presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule has died after she was diagnosed with lung cancer in May this year. Mbokazi-Nkambule passed away on Monday at Parklands Hospital. \u201cIt is with a heavy heart that we, the Nkambule and Mbokazi family, announce the passing of our dearly beloved Ms Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards and Ukhozi FM radio personality.\u201d \u201cShe departed to be with the Lord, early hours of 12 August 2024, at Parklands Hospital. We are grateful for all the prayers, love and support we received throughout her illness,\u201d reads the statement. Ukhozi FM on Monday morning also announced the shattering news of her death on their social media pages. https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/ukhozi_fm\/p\/C-juvvtIBkg\/?utm_sourceig_web_copy_link&igshMzRlODBiNWFlZA Husband opened up about the ailment The news about Mbokazi-Nkambule's health condition was shared by her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule on Ukhozi FM in May. This was after speculations about her health became rife on social media following her absence from her radio show. The veteran presenter fell ill just minutes after concluding her radio show in May. It was not immediately clear as to what could have resulted in Mbokazi\u2019s sudden health scare. However, according to insiders at the KZN-based SABC-owned station, she complained of chest pains and struggled to breathe.\u00a0 Mbokazi-Nkambule, who was fondly known to her fans as \u201cMazetzet\u201d, was also the Crown Gospel Music Awards founder and executive producer. She was a visionary leader who founded the awards and made a lasting impact on our cultural and spiritual landscape. Reflection on her greatest achievement In 2023, Mbokazi-Nkambule reflected on the journey that her brainchild has embarked on. The awards celebrated 16 years of grace and Gauteng was chosen as the host province for the 16th instalment. \u201cThis is indeed what the Lord has made. It was back in 2006 when I became pregnant with something that was more than an idea. I flew all the way to America for the Dove Awards and then went to Nigeria, however, nothing spoke to what I wanted." \u201cI came back and shared my idea with the team. Today reminds me of the year 2007, when I announced the launch of the awards,\u201d she said at the time. She said the awards have been a journey of faith because there had been many years when she was close to giving up. \u201cThe Crowns have become an institution, and it takes a great team for them to become successful,\u201d she said. Also Read:\u00a0Ukhozi FM's Zanele Mbokazi recovering from health scare\u00a0 Friends organise prayer service for ailing Zanele Mbokazi Crown Gospel Music Awards founder dumps Durban for Soweto Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content