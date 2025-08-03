Kaizer Chiefs boss pays spouse millions in divorce settlement 

A top Kaizer Chiefs executive’s divorce has cost him a prodigious R2.2-million, which he paid to his estranged partner as part of their divorce settlement after the final whistle was blown on their marriage.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that the top executive, who is one of club chairman Kaizer Motaung’s children, has paid their spouse the staggering quantum from their pension funds administered by FundsAtWork Umbrella Pension Fund.

The executive, who is a plaintiff in this matter, filed for divorce last year after complaining that they and their spouse were no longer compatible teammates.

“The plaintiff (name withheld) is a member of the FundsAtWork Umbrella Pension Fund: participating employer – South African Football Association.

“The defendant (name withheld) is entitled to and is hereby assigned an amount of R2. 2 million (two million and two hundred thousand rand) of the plaintiff’s pension interest in the fund as defined in section 1 of the Divorce Act 70 of 1979.

“The fund is ordered to pay or transfer the assigned portion of the pension interest to the defendant or an approved fund on her behalf in terms of section 37D (4) of the Pension Funds Act 24 of 1956,” reads the agreement.”

The agreement also stipulates that the executive will keep their palatial matrimonial home in Joburg, while their estranged partner will vacate the crib but keep their SUV and most of the household furniture.

The football executive also agreed to pay R2 000 towards the maintenance of their offspring.

They will also pay R7 500 towards the accommodation of their estranged partner, which should not be more than 20km from their marital home.

The executive red-carded their spouse last year, citing irreconcilable differences.

The disintegration of the well-known official’s union became known after the top executive, who cannot be named for legal reasons, applied for a decree of divorce in the Johannesburg High Court last year.

In the papers that Sunday World has seen, the Chiefs top executive, who is the applicant in the divorce matter, said there was no way of saving their union, saying they now wanted to fly solo.

They stated they and their partner, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, were married out of community of property with accrual system.

“The marriage relationship between the parties has irretrievably broken down and has reached such a stage of disintegration that there is no reasonable prospect for its restoration,” read the court papers.

The executive cited ambitions, goals and life pursuits that have grown in divergent directions as among the reasons for their faltered matrimony.

Initially, the executive’s partner wanted to contest the application for the decree of divorce but withdrew the challenge. after the two parties reached an out-of-court settlement.

Sunday World has learnt that the initial dispute was triggered by the couple’s differences in the amount the partner was entitled to receive as part of their settlement agreement.

