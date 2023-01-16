‘Kalawa paid significant amount into Trompies member’s estate’

The passing of Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane has been hard on his family and the Kalawa Jazmee, the record label Matsane was signed to as a member of kwaito group Trompies, has been supporting his family since his death in 2021.

The record label was responding to reports about the late Trompies group member’s estate. According to reports, his wife and family have been struggling to make ends meet since Matsane died in a car accident after a performance at Disoufeng in Soweto.

“We have made sure that we are supportive of his family including meeting the obligations when it comes to what is due to his estate,” Kalawa said in a statement.

The record label added that it has paid a significant amount to the estate.

“Any other disbursements are the responsibility of the estate as authorised by the executor and the Master of the High Court.

“Kalawa’s responsibility is to cooperate with the estate in this process and pay any amount that is due to the estate, which we have done. Any further amounts are subject to valuation processes that are under way and these take time,” said Kalawa.

Kalawa added that it hopes there will be a positive outcome for Matsane’s beneficiaries, and noted that it intends to cooperate with the administrator to make sure that all the beneficiaries get what is due to them.

